To the editor: Dr. Harold H. Brown was the key vote to save Ventfort Hall when Art Ivy came before the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals to reclaim the property for a nursing home.
Up until that point, there were inquires for a resort and condos after Bible Speaks walked away from ownership.
Dr. Brown’s goal was to save Ventfort Hall, a historic building erected for George Morgan in 1893 from a proposed nursing home in a clustered neighborhood.
Dr. Brown died May 16 at the age of 95 at home.
While some of the votes were recorded, it was Dr. Brown’s vote that changed the course of history and turned Ventfort Hall into the museum of the Gilded Age.
Mr. Ivy sued the ZBA in Superior Land court and the commonwealth’s Appeals Court, which each denied his appeal.
Mr. Ivy later sold the property to an historic Lenox group including Marcie Brown (no relation) and Tjasa Sprague who converted the mansion into a museum for locals and visitors.
Sometimes it takes years before an historic property is appreciated.
Dr. Brown led the way as the other Dr. Robert Brown did due to his wife, Marcia, who was chairman of Lenox Historic Commission and a believer in preserving the Morgan estate.
We can be thankful that our community stood fast in protection of its property like Dr. Brown, who saw the value in preservation.
George C. Jordan III, Lenox