Save the arts
To the editor: The headlines within one week were “‘Just heartbroken’: Gateway City Arts shutters in the pandemic” and “Jacob’s Pillow tragedy; Doris Duke Theater lost in fire.” Small studios are closing their doors. Our music venues remain closed and dancers are performing end of semester concerts on Zoom. Gov. Charlie Baker rolled back openings, including museums.
This is painful. As former vice president for The Trustees of Reservation West Region overseeing many arts and cultural institutions like Naumkeag, I know first-hand that the arts are our lifeblood. Artists in our region are essential workers and many are out of work, not able to do their craft or creating amazing work and showcasing it for little support. Personally, my family is fortunate to have places that keep our children dancing during these dark times.
If you are able to give charitably, please support the region’s arts and cultural institutions. If you are able to buy gifts during the holidays, support local artisans who have not been able to sell their work at our many festivals. If you are a political being, please let our elected officials know how important it is for the arts to come through these dark times with support. Let’s shower our artisans, writers, musicians, dancers, actors and leaders of the arts institutions with gratitude for their creativity, grit and hard work getting through through these dark times. The arts are the light and inspiration that keep me going.
Together, we must support and save the arts.
Joanna Ballantine, Amherst