To the editor: After reading Judy Condron’s letter regarding the Berkshire Carousel ("Letter: What can be done about the carousel?", Eagle, Saturday) and reading it to my husband, I just had to send this letter.
I am a Pittsfield native, and my family and I lived there for many years. We followed the construction of the amazingly beautiful carousel from beginning to end. Now, living only an hour's drive away in Niskayuna, N.Y., we travel over fairly often and it is totally heartbreaking to cut over Center Street where this work of art is hidden away and for all practical purposes abandoned.
It needs to be in a location which receives foot traffic, and therefore would be brought to life again. Why not move it to the Allendale section of Pittsfield — perhaps into a parking lot of one the many shopping centers in that part of town?
So much time, talent and love were invested in building this masterpiece. Please bring it back to life again.
Sally Hickey-Cote, Niskayuna, N.Y.