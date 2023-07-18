Letter: Save the elm in Lenox

To the editor: Many readers will recall when tall, graceful American elm trees lined our streets, parks, public spaces and neighborhoods.
Then came the Dutch elm disease, nearly wiping out the species, with only a few notable exceptions surviving today. (Maybe some of these survivors have a genetic resistance to the disease?) One such survivor is prominently located at the corner of New Lenox Road and Routes 7/20 in Lenox, next to the Rolling Hills Condominium entrance (across from the Different Drummer store). This mature, stately and healthy American Elm serves as a welcoming sentinel to visitors and residents alike entering Lenox from the north.
Unfortunately, this American elm is marked with the dreaded red “X” indicating it is to be cut down as part of National Grid’s tree-cutting program in Lenox to mitigate potential power outages due to branches and trees falling on power lines during storms. I get it; there are plenty of dead, dying and precariously positioned trees out there along power lines (although I see many trees being cut whose threat to power lines is dubious).
Efforts to appeal the fate of this grand specimen with National Grid, Lenox DPW and the Rolling Hills Condominium management have proven fruitless. This American elm (the Massachusetts state tree, by the way) is neither dead, dying nor precariously leaning and, I believe, represents negligible threat to the nearby power lines. Its only crime is that it is within a prescribed distance from power lines.
Surely this elm that survived the onslaught of Dutch elm disease can be spared. Maybe public outcry can help reverse the fate of this magnificent tree from the axe.
Please sign the “Save Lenox’s American Elm Tree” petition at thepetitionsite.com/656/418/423/save-lenoxs-american-elm-tree.
David Wallace, Lenox