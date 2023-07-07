Letter: Save the Triplex through art

To the editor: The monumental efforts of the community to save the Triplex never cease to amaze me. ("'Save The Triplex' group raised $225,000 from the sale of Gregory Crewdson prints. Plans are now moving forward for an August reopening," Eagle, June 26.)
The theater, which closed its doors June 4, is currently in the process of being bought by our nonprofit, Triplex Cinema Inc. We’ve had a flood of donations, a highly successful print sale from photographer Gregory Crewdson and a passionate group of volunteers stepping up to bring the theater back to life. But there’s more to do.
Fortunately, the Berkshires is a special community full of inspired artists who have stepped forward to show their support through two upcoming events.
Starting this week from 4:30 7:30 p.m. and running every Wednesday through Saturday until Labor Day, there will be an outdoor pop-up art sale in front of the Triplex. In addition to paintings, watercolors, drawings and collages, we are receiving donations of ceramics, sculptures and even an exquisite cherry wood hearth bench. Please stop by the theater any Wednesday through Saturday this summer to meet our team, learn more about the Triplex and maybe even pick out your next great conversation piece.
Meanwhile, Abbey Keith, the owner of Stockbridge Coffee and Tea on Elm Street in Stockbridge, is having an online art auction where all the proceeds will go to the Triplex. Artwork from generous local artists will be on display at the shop through July 17. All bidding will take place online at auctionforsavethetriplex.betterworld.org/auctions/benefit-save-triplex.
If you’re an artist who would like to donate your artwork to this cause, please email us at triplexartdonations@gmail.com or drop off your artwork at the theater at 4 p.m. on the days of the sale.
If you're an art lover who would like to purchase a wonderful piece of art, please visit either of these sites and buy a stunning piece that will help save the Triplex. Or if you would just like to donate directly to the Triplex, go to our website savethetriplex.org.
We hope to see everyone at the movies soon.
Nicki Wilson, Great Barrington
The writer is president of Triplex Cinema Inc.