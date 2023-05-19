Letter: Save the Triplex's vision for a community cinema in Great Barrington

To the editor: In early April, our grassroots nonprofit organization came together to begin our work to Save the Triplex.
Since then, many people have asked us what the Triplex will be like when it is owned by the community. Our vision for the Triplex is to keep everything already loved and to add on more for our community.
Expanded programming: curated revival, classic and cult double features; weekday matinees and other creative time showings; screening opportunities for local filmmakers outside of festivals including schools, clubs and colleges; film talks with directors and actors to benefit the community and the theater; themed and seasonal programming — horror movies in October, classic holiday movies in December, old summer blockbusters in July.
Community: A renovated lobby with additional bar, dining and community space; rotate local restaurant offerings in our concession area each month to promote different businesses and incentivize people to come back; organized book groups, game nights, live events and outdoor happenings.
Outreach and accessibility: Showings for high school classes to watch movies based on the curriculum of the books they are reading; foreign language films and series; collaborations with other nonprofits for events, gatherings and more; programming for all ages from children to adults.
The goal of all of the above is to bring people back to the magic of the movies. In order to make this happen, we need to continually fundraise. Each donation will go to make all of this and more happen right here in the southern Berkshires. To donate, visit savethetriplex.org.
It may sound impossible, but I promise you, it is not. Our group not only has the guidance of experts that are working now on operations, business and sustainable fundraising plans, but it has the community's outpouring of support and desire for a shared space in downtown Great Barrington. We want to continue the vision set out by Richard Stanley when he turned that lumber yard into a theater 28 years ago.
When we started the campaign, I used to say I can’t imagine a Great Barrington without the Triplex. Now I can’t imagine a Great Barrington without this next beautiful iteration of the cinema. Join us, and we can build this space together.
Hannah Wilken, Lee
The writer is vice president of the Save the Triplex board.