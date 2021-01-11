Saving the Republican Party
To the editor: If Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and other Republicans really want to protect America and save the Republican Party, they must take action against the dangerous man in the White House.
If you don’t want to expel him, put him under house arrest with no access to any button or access to media. Put America’s safety first.
Mike Gallagher refuses to speak truth to his constituents for fear of losing his own aggrandizing position in the House of Representatives.
Be a man, Mike Gallagher, and be a Leader. Mitt Romney is the only real Republican willing and able to speak truth and act with dignity.
Shame on every Republican in the House of Representatives. Shame on the dirty seven senators. Those unwilling to speak truth are not worthy to represent anyone.
We must use this crisis as an opportunity to finally create a nation based on truth, justice and dignity for each and every person in America.
Right now there is only one Republican worthy to be a leader. That man is Mitt Romney.
Grace Breckenridge, Williamstown