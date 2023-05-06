Letter: Schmick column underscores why credit union services are key

To the editor: I read with interest Bill Schmick’s April 28 column “Secret behind checking accounts.”
Though the emphasis centered on banks, I would like to take this opportunity to share with readers another approach to achieving financial wellness: credit unions.
Beyond my service as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Greylock Federal Credit Union, I am a proud longtime member. Here’s why: For more than 80 years, Greylock has provided generations of families like my own with personalized service and products to meet their financial goals. Relationships matter, and here at Greylock, we delight in knowing our members and supporting their most cherished and pivotal life moments.
As a Greylock member, you have full access to banking services, products and education tools to achieve your personal financial goals. It is our privilege to know that Greylock has been there every step of the way for our Members and the communities in which we serve. Greylock is here for you.
JamieEllen Moncecchi, Windsor
The writer is senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Greylock Federal Credit Union.