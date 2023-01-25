Letter: Schmick's columns pay dividends for my stock market interest

To the editor: One of the perks of getting older, if not wiser, is that older people like me are usually more secure financially and therefore able to invest in stocks, the value of which goes up or down.
For several years now, I have enjoyed the columns on the subject from Bill Schmick. Understand, I make no claim for whether my own picks have been up or down. In fact, don’t ask.
But that’s not why I write today. I write to commend The Eagle for recognizing Mr. Schmick’s acumen and for dispensing his wise words. More important than any question about stocks is the fact that he is a fine writer. I never finish one of his columns without learning something.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee