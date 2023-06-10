Letter: School cellphone policies should be far stricter

To the editor: I disagree with your editorial on cellphone use in schools ("Our Opinion: In pursuit of sensible school cellphone policies," Eagle, June 7).
The years of various approaches and policies have been had. Phones (and now watches) have been the invasive species that keeps coming back into most classrooms, sucking attention and personality from students' brains no matter the policy. The negative effects on concentration, learning and interpersonal skills are more severe and pervasive than you think.
I have hope that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will take draconian measures as McCann Technical School has. ("Will all Berkshire County schools outlaw cellphones? The state might force them to," Eagle, May 25.)
Jeff Lacatell, Pittsfield