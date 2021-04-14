To the editor: Across Berkshire County, school professionals and families faced unimaginable challenges presented by COVID-19.
Educators waded through a pool of uncertainty, from schedule changes to safety measures, all the while attempting to keep students afloat. Families contended with child care deficits, inflexible work schedules and economic hardship that, like teachers, placed their child’s well-being front and center.
Meanwhile, governmental bodies on every level attempted to navigate an unprecedented crisis, faced with decisions that forced families and businesses to rethink the way they do things. School Committees had some of the toughest choices to make, assigning unvaccinated teachers into classrooms with children, requiring families to find childcare while working full time, and challenging young children to isolate and learn from a computer screen for six hours a day. What an incredible task we asked of those who had offered public service to our communities to do.
However, with new mandates from the state officials, educators, along with students and the support of their families, are going back into the classrooms. We are putting faith in a system to keep our children as safe as possible so they can learn and grow. Many teachers, faculty and staff are now vaccinated, and have a renewed faith to do what is asked of them, because it’s what is best for the well-being of our children.
The question remains: Why are School Committee meetings not being held in school buildings or public spaces? The decisions they make are supposed to be best for our communities. As the leaders of school systems, if requiring 20 kids and two teachers in a classroom, why not meet as a small group in person in a large library, auditorium or cafeteria? School Committees are chosen by the people, through a public election to represent the people. What better way to represent trust, respect and the mandates that are set for administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, custodial workers, bus drivers, students and their families by holding their meetings in person?
Gabriela Sheehan, Lenox
The author is a candidate for Lenox School Committee.