To the editor: Reading Ruth Bass' recent column ("First day of school brings excitement, apprehension," Eagle, Aug. 22) brought to mind an article I read earlier this summer that pointed out a fact that surprised me: One quarter of doors in schools in our country cannot be locked from the inside.
I imagine the reason that this is not more of an issue du jour is that most people assume that school doors can be locked from the inside. When I attended a presentation at work a few years ago on safety from intruders, naturally the first step is to get to a secure place and lock the door. I would think that many communities in our country should address this issue as soon as possible, and as far as our local schools, it would be revealing to know if any of them have doors that cannot be secured from the inside.
David G. Black, Pittsfield