To the editor: Can schools operate as oases of harmony and safety?
If we expect schools to function in accordance with “societal norms,” who will define them? The country is fractured. What some see as violence, others see as expressions of patriotism. While some consider facial masks as the work of the devil, others see them as essential to our health and survival.
Politically generated camouflage can’t alter facts. Child abuse is spreading. Should we expect schools to mitigate this problem with sound teaching practices? We elected a president in Donald Trump who encouraged his supporters to beat up protestors. His message: Physically attack people with whom you disagree. On Jan. 6, a group of insurrectionists stormed our Capitol. We have witnessed a recent surge of violent attacks against Asian Americans, Muslims, Jews and other minorities. We have also seen a vitriolic attempt to intimidate poll workers and School Committee members with threats of violence. How realistic is it to expect our children to safely swim against this rising tide of anger?
Violence is learned. Children watch, listen and learn from adults.
We live in a nation where weapons designed for warfare are readily available to the responsible and the irresponsible, to the stable and unstable. Last year, approximately 40,000 gun-related deaths were reported. Schools continue to be targeted.
A growing number of children live in insecure, unstable homes. More than 60 percent of the school children in Pittsfield qualify for free or reduced lunches. The scourge of addiction has struck many families and while grandparents have stepped in to try to raise their grandchildren, many struggle to keep them positively engaged in school.
Despite this thick, swirling soup of confrontation, lies, insecurity, animosity and instability, some parents are able to provide their children with the guidance and support that they require to navigate around these obstacles and maintain a hopeful outlook. But if you believe that schools have the capacity to mitigate all of the very serious problems that walk through their doors, then you must also believe that laser beams from outer space start California forest fires.
We must address school violence as a community problem, not a school problem. We need to support teachers who are fleeing their profession in record numbers. Schools are not oases and they are certainly not islands.
Edward Udel, Dalton