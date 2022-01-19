To the editor: Clarence Fanto’s article called our attention to a critically important issue. ("COVID-19 cases have been low in Lenox public schools, but many parents seem to be keeping their kids home anyway," Eagle, Jan. 12.)
Schools want their students to be present — and so do their parents. However, often a single plan is not right for everyone. Sometimes it is essential for students to stay at home. Schools are currently punishing these students who are kept home because of concerns about COVID. They are refusing to help them to keep up with their classmates by informing them about what chapters to study or (in another state) not allowing them to participate in zoomed classes with other classmates who are out sick.
Why punish these students? They are often being held out of school because they have underlying conditions that would make catching COVID unusually risky for them. Or they have family members who need to be protected such as parents who have just had or are about to have serious surgery. Or perhaps elderly grandparents live with them. Or maybe they are mistaken about conditions at school, and need some help in evaluating what is best for their child. Perhaps these children could attend with special accommodations.
Administrators and state officials, including governors, need to be compassionate and to offer students the best planning that they can. Unfortunately, they seem to want to penalize these students further, attempting to coerce their parents to send them to school. Most parents try to do what is best for their children. For some children, this means not going to school just now. Is it not critical for schools to help these students too? Their families are often under additional stress because of health problems, and now they have to deal with the school’s lack of understanding.
Let us hope that administrators can become more nuanced and caring. What are children to imagine when their teachers cannot offer them homework assignments or other ways to keep up? They are unlikely to think that school has their best interests at heart. Their attitudes toward education in the long run may be damaged by their experience now: school is not listening to them or heeding their needs.
Joanna Strauss, Stockbridge