Letter: Schools don't have the time, resources to teach kids about responsible phone use

To the editor: The June 23 editorial about efforts to regulate student phone use suggested schools should teach students about responsible phone use. ("Our Opinion: Amid concerns over student phone habits, is there a teachable moment here?," Eagle, June 23.)
Add this to other things schools are now responsible for: feeding mind and body, emotional and mental health, socialization, sex education, physical education and, last but not least, MCAS. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress report, students are seriously deficient in reading and math. While trying to remediate these deficiencies, schools should be educating students on responsible phone use? Which should take priority? The correct answer is not education about responsible phone use.
Students spend around seven hours a day at school, Monday through Friday, September through June. A majority of remaining time (before and after school, summers, spring and winter breaks) is at home, which is where both charity and education should begin. While parents are educating their students about electronics use, they should include lessons on respect, empathy for others, sex education and basic finances. In many cases, the education at home isn't happening, so schools are becoming more and more responsible for getting students ready for the challenges of life after school. Again, with all of that going on, when are schools supposed to teach reading, writing, arithmetic and civics? (The 2022 NAEP report also says students are lacking in civics education.)
In order to teach responsible use of electronic devices, teachers have to get students' attention. As many teachers cited, that is next to impossible because too many students are paying more attention to their phones than to their teachers. Maybe those who are advocating for schools to educate students about the dangers of phone use should spend some time observing the average middle or high school classroom. They might gain a better understanding of what schools are becoming increasingly responsible for and teachers are facing.
The editorial's last paragraph seems to recognize that regulating phone use will be difficult. Maybe schools start early by banning phones with the incoming group of first graders. By the time they get to high school, phone bans won't be a problem because students will be used to being without their electronic friend. However, that isn't going to solve the current problem of regulating devices in schools. Making schools responsible for teaching students about phone usage isn’t going to, either.
Noella Lallatin, Pittsfield