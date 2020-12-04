Schools should skip MCAS this year
To the editor:
At the height of the pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Secondary and Elementary Education has hit a new low. The department has decided to go ahead with MCAS testing. In the midst of the upheaval, insecurity and uncertainty imposed by the remote/in-person hybrid shuffle and the exponential increase in deaths, hunger, drug addiction and abuse, our educational bureaucrats have decided that they need to measure the damage.
They see value in holding students and schools accountable, still requiring a passing test grade as a condition for graduation. Many “turn-around” schools, already at the brink of state takeovers, must now find ways to make the impossible happen.
The state can save millions of dollars by simply conceding the obvious. The daily test preparation usually provided by many schools as a means of avoiding the academic precipice is not available this year. As a consequence, test scores will crater in many communities.
I hope that every school committee in Berkshire County will vote to condemn and to resist this decision.
Edward Udel, Dalton