Letter: Sculpture lovers spoiled for choice in Berkshire region

To the editor: A few weeks ago, The Eagle featured some great photos of the SculptureNow outdoor sculpture show being installed at The Mount in Lenox. ("Get a sneak peek of the SculptureNow exhibit at The Mount in Lenox," Eagle, May 30.)
Well, this past Sunday afternoon was the opening reception and a chance to meet many of the artists (full disclosure: I am one of them), and the place was packed. Justifiably so, as the grounds at The Mount are so special and definitely enhanced by a beautiful variety of sculptures in many media.
The day before the opening at The Mount, North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show opened their show in the pouring rain in downtown North Bennington and at the Bennington Museum. Spirits were not dampened by the inclement weather, however, as a great crowd came out for sculpture, refreshment and live music.
It's difficult for me to discern which show features "better" art (more full disclosure: I have a piece at North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, as well), and I heartily encourage your readers to decide for themselves.
Peter Barrett, North Egremont