Letter: Sean Regnier for Lee Select Board

To the editor: Sean Regnier has been working for the past three years with town officials, various committees and citizens of Lee in a range of areas, one of the most notable being the proposed PCB disposal facility bordering Lee and Lenox.
Recognizing the potential repercussions of rescinding the Rest of River agreement, Sean has persevered to find possible alternatives to this very complicated issue. He has taken a measured and advised approach, keeping the town and its residents as the top priority. He recently met with representatives from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office and has supported legal representation recommending a lawsuit against Monsanto. Sean recognizes that rescinding Lee’s part in the Rest of River agreement does not change the permit that has already been issued. He does not want Lee to be in a worse situation than it already is by rescinding and losing any input or control over the facility.
He is the Select Board’s representative on the Master Plan Steering Committee and serves on the Open Space and Recreation Planning Committee. He is involved with the Community Preservation Committee, looking at options for town land and exploring a new shared emergency facility with Stockbridge. Finally, Sean’s general temperament, availability and willingness to work hard are all reasons I am asking for your consideration to support him.
Changing a leadership that is working together in a unified fashion would be a step backward at this point in time. There is too much unfinished business that is moving forward with the current team of leaders.
Janet Warner, Lee