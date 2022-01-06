To the editor: As a Berkshire County elder, almost 70, I suggest that the nursing home crisis ("Inside the staffing crisis at Berkshire nursing homes," Eagle, Jan. 1) be addressed by convening a collaborative action group including the leaders of Berkshire nursing homes as well as community members with interest in helping to create solutions.
This collaborative could be convened by either the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Elder Services, Berkshire Health Systems, or Community Health Programs or all of the above. The mission of the collaborative would be to understand the needs of vulnerable Berkshire elders and determine how best to meet those which includes improving nursing homes and goes beyond.
The collaborative would look at the broader picture. This would include understanding that some experts predict that about 20 percent of nursing homes nationwide will close, not just in response to the pandemic or low staffing levels but because the model, driven by the Hill Burton Act, fueled the concept that nursing homes should be like mini-hospitals. This model is harder to sustain as improved medical technologies make in-home care more preferable for some elders.
Here’s a thought on alleviating staffing shortages: Perhaps the collaborative could advocate for improved access to work permits for immigrants willing to be trained as CNAs. This advocacy would need to support access to housing and language training as well.
As a retired nonprofit health care leader and as a former president of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, I would be happy to be involved with such a collaborative. I also have parents (103 and 92 years old) in a wonderful nursing home out of state.
Virgil Stucker, Monterey