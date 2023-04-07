Letter: Second-home owners should also be allowed accessory dwelling units in Stockbridge

To the editor: Accessory dwelling units should not be used to manipulate the real estate market and tip the scales in favor of one type of homebuyer vs. another, as Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White recently admitted he’s trying to do with his proposed bylaw at a March 21 Planning Board meeting. ("Proposal for more rental housing in Stockbridge gains traction," Eagle, March 9.)
We’re in a housing crisis — not just in Berkshire County but in the country as a whole. Each additional unit built is a net gain, no matter who builds it. The town’s 2019 Diagnostic Report suggests Stockbridge “allow and encourage” accessory dwelling units to address affordability. The commonwealth’s Smart Growth Toolkit outlines how accessory dwelling units can increase a town's supply of affordable housing. Yet White’s proposal limits accessory dwelling unit development to only full-time residents, as determined by "domicile."
Accessory dwelling units are a mechanism used to augment and diversify a community’s housing stock, not to give a kickback to a type of homeowner one member of a town’s governing body considers more desirable than the rest.
By attempting to prohibit more than half of the town’s residents from building accessory dwelling units, White is saying, in essence, he doesn’t care about the housing crisis. He cares more about trying to rig the real estate market in what appears to be an experiment in social engineering.
That is an abhorrent misuse of his power, and it flies in the face of the equitable application of zoning bylaw regulation any type of property owner would expect.
But it also doesn’t even serve White’s own convoluted goals. Under this scheme, only full-time, domiciled residents can build accessory dwelling units, thus creating white elephant units as properties change hands. A unit’s use (whether built by right or through special permit) can become immediately invalidated, depending on a buyer’s residency status. This means the accessory dwelling units do not necessarily increase a property’s value. The precariousness of the accessory dwelling unit situation reduces the pool of potential buyers and thus reduces the value of the property on the open market.
But silly little concepts like free market economics don’t seem to deter White from his ongoing efforts to create a second class of property ownership in Stockbridge by taking away rights from half of the town’s residents, all of whose interests he was elected to serve.
Patty Caya, Stockbridge