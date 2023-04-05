Letter: Second set of eyes needed on Lenox wireless bylaw

To the editor: No one is asking the Planning Board to “start over” and write a whole new bylaw as Planning Board member Sue Lyman wrote in a letter to the editor.
At this point, residents are asking for a second set of eyes on it before a vote at town meeting in May. This is the responsible action to take.
Why has the Planning Board refused to consult with or have a conversation with a specialized attorney for the last two years? Certain members of the Planning Board believe they received the best advice in rewriting the bylaw from Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers member David Maxson. He was only hired to conduct a drive test of Lenox to measure wireless signal strength. Once he submitted the maps showing signal strength and proposed tower sites, his contract was finished. Planning Board members extended his contract when Maxson offered to help update the wireless zoning bylaw. Residents and outside attorneys advised against this.
Maxson is not a doctor, lawyer or engineer, yet he dispensed medical, legal and engineering advice in the rewrite of the bylaw. This is a legal liability to Lenox. I urge residents to read letters sent to the Planning Board entered in the legal record of these proceedings that clearly document these issues.
As Lyman wrote, Town Counsel Joel Bard was brought in to approve the draft. He endorsed Maxson’s removal of Lenox’s existing purpose statement to protect the “safety, welfare and quality of life of the community.” Many towns, including Stockbridge and Great Barrington, put this language in their bylaw. Many Massachusetts towns have cell tower setbacks from schools and residences that vary from 800 to 3,000 feet, yet the new proposed bylaw allows towers only 250 feet from property lines, with a variance to reduce that setback even closer and allow small cells, like 5G on utility poles in rights of way.
The request is clear: Hire one of the many specialized attorneys who write bylaws every day for a second set of eyes on the bylaw before it goes to vote. Campanelli & Associates is just one of the several experienced names offered to the board. Let an independent, specialized attorney who understands the nuances and loopholes of telecom law point out and resolve any issues now. Because if not, there is no recourse or resolution if you wake up to a pole being constructed outside your door.
Diane Sheldon, Lenox