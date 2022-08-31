To the editor: William O'Leary states that although he is voting for Sheriff Thomas Bowler he disagrees with Bowler on sending women prisoners to the Chicopee Women's Correctional Facility. ("William O’Leary: I am voting for Sheriff Bowler. He should bring women back to the Berkshire Jail," Eagle, Aug. 23.)
He mentions his prior experience of the support that women inmates need for visitation from family and legal advisers. He claims that visitation would be easier in the Berkshire prison system.
In a recent discussion of this issue in a Berkshire Osher Lifelong Learning Institute women's discussion group (prior to O'Leary's comments), we concluded that women inmates must have the emotional and psychological support of their families and legal advisers. But the Chicopee facility is a state-of-the-art institution for housing and educational vocational training support for women inmates. It took us little time to conclude that the best outcome would be an item in the budget of the Berkshire Sheriff's Office for regularly scheduled transportation for poor families in the Berkshire townships to visit their relatives serving time in Chicopee.
Rules and arrangements for these visitors on such transportation would best be done by the Berkshire sheriff.
Deborah Caine, Richmond
Ellen Croibier, Sandisfield
Steffi Fletcher, Stockbridge
Rae Langsdale, Dalton
Mary Rogers, Great Barrington
Malvina Wasserman, Great Barrington