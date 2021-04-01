To the editor: This letter is for the Senate Democratic Caucus.
Dear esteemed senators,
For those of you still wrestling with the question of the filibuster, please keep this key question in mind: "What would Mitch do?"
Sen. Mitch McConnell, the self-proclaimed "Grim Reaper," has repeatedly demonstrated that precedent and principle do not stand in the way of attaining any desired result.
Today, the great majority of elected Republican officials have shown themselves impervious to the truth and cries against unfairness and bigotry. Their stunning attacks on our democracy, such as their war on voting rights, tear at the fabric of our country.
We know what happened when Abraham Lincoln tried to mollify the secessionists with a heartfelt plea at the end of his first inaugural address. His appeal to their patriotism did nothing to prevent one of the bloodiest civil wars in history. Regrettably, it took sheer force to bring about the reunification. Sad, but this hard lesson cannot be dismissed.
You stand at a similar crossroads, faced with an existential threat to our nation. You must use your legislative advantage. Only then will the opposition understand that political force will be met with political force. They must be made to realize the only way forward is a return to the tenets of "love of nation over party" and "respect for our institutions over gaming the system." If you don’t use the advantage now, you will lose it. We know what Mitch McConnell would do.
Andrew Traines, Mount Washington