Senate GOP is as bad as Trump
To the editor: As far as I’m concerned, there’s only one thing in the U.S. political system worse than Donald Trump. And that’s the totally shameful Republican side of the Senate.
If their homes had been attacked by the rioters, if their children had been murdered in cold blood, would they still have let Donald Trump off the hook?
The impeachment managers had a perfectly strong case against him. Everything proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Yet the Republicans chose to ignore it.
And why? Because they’re a bunch of cowards. They’re letting Donald Trump control their judgment, their conscience, their minds. Above all else, they’re letting him take away their self respect. If Gandhi could see that, I bet he’d go into a fasting state in protest immediately.
What do those coward Republicans care if Trump lies? What do they care if he’s a bigot? What do they care if he causes another riot at the Capitol? What do they care if more people end up dead because of him?
Now that Trump’s been acquitted again, who knows what he’ll do next?
Unless some grand jury tries this guy and stops him soon, we’re doomed.
Brian Isaac, Adams