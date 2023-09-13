Letter: September is National Recovery Month

To the editor: Healing from addiction is far from a straight line.
It’s rare for someone to go from addiction to detox and then right back to a healthy and productive life. I wish it were that simple. I’ve often stated that recovery from addiction is the hardest work anyone will ever do. But recoveries happen. We see it every day and understand all too well that such difficult accomplishments are often achieved with little notice or celebration.
This September, as we acknowledge National Recovery Month, I’m reminded of how far we have come in the treatment of people living with substance use disorders. We finally understand that this is a chronic disease and not a moral failing. In addition to medication-assisted therapy, people in the Berkshires have access to recovery homes where they live for the first crucial months of sobriety, followed by comprehensive outpatient programs that strive to prevent relapse and support a healthy, sober lifestyle.
Later this fall, our community will have another resource when the Peer Recovery Support Center opens at 37 Main St., North Adams. Here, individuals in recovery and their loved ones who are affected by addiction will find a welcoming place to receive and offer support. In fact, the new center will be staffed by volunteer peers and their families who will create a unique, nonclinical environment.
The center is driven by the belief that people and families need each other as they travel what can be a long road to recovery. They will plan their own programs and activities and will find new ways to build connections with people and the community to help sustain their recoveries. All people, no matter where they are in their recoveries, will be welcome.
Strong community collaboration will help build a solid foundation for the center. Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire Harm Reduction, the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and the HEALing Communities Initiative are among the collaborators who will help support the center’s activities and services.
In the meantime, the Brien Center, in partnership with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council, is sponsoring a Community Recovery Hike on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Wild Acres on South Mountain Road in Pittsfield. The guided hike is free and open to everyone. All recoveries are a cause for joy and celebration for the individuals, their loved ones and our entire community.
Christine Macbeth, Pittsfield
The writer is a licensed independent clinical social worker as well as president and CEO of The Brien Center.