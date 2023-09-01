Letter: September is National Senior Center Month

To the editor: There is this misconception that senior centers are for “old people” that just like to sit around and play bingo.
So not true. Senior centers are the hot spot to be if you’re looking for a fun place to be or looking for something to do with yourself. That is why the theme for this year's National Senior Center Month is “Discover Yours.”
Senior centers in local communities strive for the same goal, which is to enrich the lives of our local seniors through friendship, activities, education, nourishment and maintaining our independence — and to abolish that word “ageism.” Senior centers offer exercise classes, health clinics, SHINE counseling, free AARP tax preparation, balance classes, brown bag programs, free meals, lunches from local establishments, theme parties, amazing entertainment, crafts and games, judicial information, grief counseling, transportation and so much more. You can’t put a price on the friendships that are made.
So please don’t sit home. Check into your local senior center. Get involved. We will so welcome you.
Patricia DiGrigoli, Lee
The writer is director of the Lee Senior Center.