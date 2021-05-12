To the editor: We are now hearing of concerns that the U.S. could fail to reach critical "herd immunity" from COVID-19, due to vaccine hesitation among millions of Americans.
"Herd immunity" is poor language for a critical public health goal, and dehumanizes the very human impact of COVID-19 around the world and in the U.S.
Let's change the language here in the Berkshires. Let's strive for "community immunity.” Let's talk about achieving community immunity in our homes, our extended families, friend groups, workplaces, towns, county and region.
Today's Eagle story about a successful walk-in vaccine clinic in North Adams quoted a number of people, including some who had been holding back on vaccines, who spoke of protecting the health and safety of immediate family, friends — community immunity. ("'A good sign.' Demand high for North Adams walk-in clinic, even among vaccine hesitant," Eagle, May 7.)
The story also made clear that technology has been a barrier to vaccine access for some people, and that walk-in opportunities are vital.
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit, area pharmacies and others are bringing locally led solutions to vaccination.
Let’s set an example in the Berkshires and let’s strive to put COVID behind the Berkshires with community immunity.
Amelia J. Spiliotes, Great Barrington
The writer is CEO of Community Health Programs.