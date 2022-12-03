Letter: Sharing the joy of a holiday exhibit in Great Barrington

To the editor: It seems that the best-kept secret in the Southern Berkshires is the amazing holiday exhibit at the Great Barrington Historical Society Museum.
There are five big rooms filled with incredible displays put together by Historical Society Director Bob Krol, AKA Mr. Christmas. Visit the Colonial Christmas room, as well at the Civil War-era, Victorian and 1950s rooms. The gigantic Holiday Village in the newly restored Dutch Wagon Barn is spectacular with a moving train, gondolas, skiers, ice skaters, moving parts and lights. Admission is free.
There's even a fun gift shop with economical gift ideas. (Peppermint pigs are a favorite.) The exhibit is open Friday and Saturday evenings 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December. The Museum is located at 817 South Main St. — the historic farmstead across from the VFW. Please don’t miss this exhibit!
Gary Leveille, Lee