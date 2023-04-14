Letter: Sharon Gregory for Great Barrington Select Board

To the Editor: Sharon Gregory is running for a seat on the Select Board in Great Barrington’s upcoming election on May 9.
She is seeking to fill the vacancy created by Ed Abraham’s retirement after many years of service. Sharon is an outstanding candidate, and I urge Great Barrington voters to elect her to the board.
Sharon has a well-established record in community and cultural development, both in an official capacity and as an active and dedicated volunteer. She is deeply committed to our community and is an objective thinker who will make the right policy decisions, grounded in facts and a thorough understanding of the issues.
We live in a time of significant challenges in our community: providing the best education and safe school environment for our children, a housing opportunity for all our residents and, most importantly, clean and safe water for people in Housatonic. Given these and other challenges, our Select Board needs to identify, plan for and adapt to change while being mindful of the need to optimize and preserve taxpayers' resources.
Sharon will be an outstanding addition to the current board given her significant civic and professional experience, impressive analytical skills and policy-making expertise. She will help establish the right priorities and properly balance any future tradeoffs in order to maintain what makes our town so special.
Milena Cerna, Great Barrington
The writer is a member of the Great Barrington Finance Committee, but this letter reflects solely the writer's opinion as a private Great Barrington resident.