To the editor: We are 20-year residents of West Stockbridge.
We are also ardent supporters of each and every in-town business because we know and understand it takes a village to hold a community together. Angry rhetoric from letter-writers does not heal but furthers the misinformation so rampant in the recent West Stockbridge dust-up. ("West Stockbridge business owners resolve dispute over road access," Eagle, June 16.)
We urge those of you who have not spent time in West Stockbridge to come and patronize our Thursday afternoon farmers market, enjoy an evening of music at The Foundry, find a freshly prepared takeout meal from Truc's Orient Express, dine "en plein aire" with a wonderful dinner at Rouge, grab a pound of locally roasted coffee from Six Depot and attend a well-curated event at Turnpark Art Space (naming only some of the highlights of this amazing village.)
Hopefully after spending some quality time, the animosity toward our hard-working town officials and local merchants may soften.
Lori and Joe Rose, West Stockbridge