To the editor: Let me introduce you to Gabriela Sheehan who is running for the Lenox School Committee.
As a teacher of 11 years in both the Pittsfield and Berkshire Hills school districts and an active member of two diversity task forces, Gabriela brings a unique perspective and experience to our community. She is also a mom of three Lenox students — a daughter and twin sons.
Most importantly, she is honest, focused and passionate about the education of our children.
Vote for Gabriela Sheehan on May 10.
Alexandra Huber, Lenox