To the editor: Despite this past year’s challenges, Sheffield residents have continued their impressive commitments to recycling, reusing and repurposing items and keeping them out of landfills.
Fortunately, items which several months ago were not accepted for recycling or reuse — such as beer cans, furniture, clothing or household items — are being accepted again and some stores have been overwhelmed with donations. Many transfer station users are anxious to donate to the station’s swap shop once it is safe to reopen. We’re closely following the governor’s directives.
I applaud everyone who’s part of our town’s collective commitment to recycling and reuse; you save money, support jobs, reduce our solid waste footprint and make smart environmental choices.
In 2020 and to date in 2021, several new programs have been implemented at the transfer station, all of which have been well received:
• The bulky waste bin is available every day the transfer station is open.
• A mattress recycling bin, available the first Sunday of each month.
• Coupons for these two programs were included in the transfer station fee and additional coupons may be purchased through the town administrator’s office or online.
• Two textile recycling, recovery and reuse collection boxes are next to the swap shop, where donations of new, used, torn or past-their-prime clothing, textiles, shoes, accessories, etc. find new uses and homes as Apparel Impact processes these donations. Items just need to be clean, dry and odor and mold free and in plastic or paper bags, which are also recycled
• The successful home compost bin discounted program will be done again in May.
Currently, we’re looking into a bulky rigid plastic program for plastic items that can’t be currently recycled, such as plastic hangers, flowerpots, large shelving units and turtle pools, as well as a home food diversion program where you could bring your food waste to the transfer station for collection and recycling by a business into compost.
As always, thank you, Sheffield.
Rene Wood, Sheffield
The writer is Sheffield’s recycling coordinator.