To the editor: An administrative error is bringing Sheffield voters back to another special town meeting on April 4 to vote again on a bylaw that was overwhelmingly passed last June.
Sheffield’s original marijuana bylaws set the retail sales locations at three but did not set a limit for cultivation and processing sites. This oversight was corrected when the bylaw submitted to Sheffield residents last June passed overwhelmingly and set the number of marijuana cultivation and processing sites for the town at five. That is a reasonable number, given the size of the town and that Sheffield already leads the Berkshires and other towns across Massachusetts in the number of cultivation and processing businesses. The bylaw now up for a re-vote is meant to protect Sheffield residents from the impacts experienced from these businesses, including pervasive odor, traffic, safety and security issues. Unlike its retail counterpart, marijuana cultivation and processing does not provide the town with revenue that can be used for town-budgeted items. The “fees” that towns are allowed to charge cultivators are under strict rules allowing the money to be spent only on addressing impacts caused by their operations — nothing else.
Limiting Sheffield marijuana retail operations, which do provide meaningful revenue for the community, while allowing unlimited marijuana cultivation and processing operations that don’t provide benefits does not make sense. Permitting five marijuana cultivation and processing businesses seems reasonable while taking the concerns of local taxpayers into consideration. I urge Sheffield residents to come out and re-vote on this bylaw and again pass it overwhelmingly 6 p.m. April 4 at Mount Everett Regional School.
Elizabeth Garcia, Sheffield