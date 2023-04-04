Letter: Shelter idea seems wrong for North Adams

To the editor: It has been 24 years since the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art opened, and I'm still waiting for the seismic shift in our economy and downtown that Mass MoCA's developers promised.
Main and Eagle streets are still largely empty and depressing. While MoCA has certainly helped in many ways, its presence has failed to impact our downtown. Why?
Because North Adams does not suffer from a quick-fix acute illness but rather a very real chronic disease: poverty. The cure for this disease is societal, far beyond the ability and efforts of any single poor city or single economic development project, like MoCA.
One thing is certain: Purposefully concentrating more poor people in already poor places appears to be the rule. Not to solve the problem, but to hide it from the more affluent places, while also giving them opportunity to feel benevolent about having found a humane solution to homelessness. It's no surprise that Salem (home of Salem State University) and Buzzards Bay (home of the Maritime Academy), both with median incomes of about $37,000, are already hosting homeless families at their college facilities.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President James Birge's misguided effort to house 52 homeless families lacks any foresight of its larger impact on North Adams and any positive vision for a brighter future for North Adams. Is that really the best use of those buildings to serve the college and our community? Does he really believe this would be temporary housing? In 18 months, is he going to evict them and make them homeless again?
I am not heartless. I certainly have empathy for those 52 homeless families and I hope they find shelter ASAP. But not here. I just don't accept that this is the only or best solution to the problem of homelessness.
This city has hosted a disproportionate number of poor people for 50 years. Let some other city or town, say one with a median income of $120,000, share and assume some of the burdens that poverty places on this city and hold it back from a more promising future.
Our downtown will never thrive until we have at least a modest demographic shift to include more people with disposable incomes who live here year-round, to shop in stores and eat in restaurants.
This idea of importing more poor people is an awful and destructive idea for both MCLA and North Adams.
Peter May, North Adams