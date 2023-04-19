Letter: Shelter would be another wrong move for MCLA

To the editor: As a retired assistant professor of education at North Adams State College/Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for 32 years, I am totally opposed to having homeless people living on campus. ("MCLA may turn one of its dorms into a homeless shelter for families. Some North Adams officials are wary of the plan," Eagle, March 24.)
No, I am not a cruel person, and I want to help everyone in need. But a college campus is not a place for homeless people to live. Instead, our state should be constructing housing for people who are homeless or on a limited income. The city of North Adams is delinquent in providing for people in need. So I have a question for the North Adams mayor: How many beds are available to homeless people in North Adams? I have lived in Clarksburg since 1970, and I have seen people in poverty and children in distress. Yes, we live in a financially distressed area.
Now, my perspectives on MCLA: It is a dying institution. In my opinion, a degree in liberal arts today means a position at Walmart. If you are from a wealthy family, you can afford to go on for a graduate degree in your chosen field — the sky is the limit. But, what happens if you are a graduate from MCLA without any means for graduate education?
I worked under a president at MCLA who made his own decision: Change the name of the college. It was his own decision without consultation with faculty, students or anyone else. He despised me because I did not want a change in the name of the college. Without his unfounded name change, our college in North Adams would be North Adams State University.
Thus, I am asking our Berkshire representatives to consider a renaming of our college: North Adams University. And, I think politely, it is time for the present college president to resign. Other than the annual ice cream social, I don't hear any profound words from him. Our North Adams University needs new leadership, and I sincerely hope that the students and faculty consider my suggestions.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg