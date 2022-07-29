To the editor: I don’t have a horse in the sheriff’s race since I’ve never met the incumbent or his challenger and have no involvement in the campaign.
However, in my former capacity as a longtime member of the Christian Center’s board of directors, I have seen from a distance and appreciated all that Tom Bowler has done over the years for the center and for the residents of the West Side and Morningside.
On a shoestring budget, the center provides a plethora of essential services to needy neighbors. It relies heavily on volunteers of whom Sheriff Bowler has been among the most crucial. He personally has been a kitchen worker helping to prepare Thanksgiving meals, and has directed the inmate’s community service crew to provide many hundreds of hours of labor repairing and maintaining the center’s 150-year-old headquarters. For this, he deserves credit.
David “Tack” Burbank, Pittsfield