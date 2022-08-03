To the editor: I have a Bowler for Sheriff sign in front of my house.
Someone driving by asked why we were backing him. My answer to them was simple: integrity.
Being a retired employee of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office gives me a true sense of Sheriff Thomas Bowler’s character. His character both as a law enforcement professional, but mostly as an honorable person.
Six years ago this week, our family suffered a tragic situation with the loss of our daughter. During that difficult time, Sheriff Bowler showed us what it means to be a compassionate person. The Sheriff went beyond and above what anyone would expect from their employer. His only concern was in what he could do to help ease the suffering of the loss of our child.
On Sept. 6, please join me in voting to reelect Thomas Bowler for sheriff of Berkshire County.
Joseph Wilk, Cheshire