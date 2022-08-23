To the editor: I met Tom Bowler when he was a Pittsfield detective 25 or so years ago when we were both involved with a fire investigation.
He was a focused professional, and I quickly learned that he was a skilled investigator. When he ran for sheriff, I knew he would be an outstanding candidate. He possesses the skills and talent the office requires and more. He personifies integrity and honesty and has the unique quality of making people around him better.
He is approachable and has the ability to listen, which is a skill many do not possess. He is a selfless individual. I can’t count the number of times I have heard his name from people across this state complimenting his work, programs and accomplishments. He’s an honest and humble man admired by his peers for his accomplishments. The true sign of success and accomplishment is when you don’t have to blow your own horn because others are doing it for you.
Tom is one of the lucky ones whose excellent reputation precedes him. Berkshire County is lucky to have a man like Tom willing to serve in an important and crucial position. Over recent years, a national and local movement exists to experiment with people who are inexperienced and who don’t have the credentials to hold these important positions. Berkshire County has seen the results of this firsthand in how these individuals decisions and policies impact our safety and everyday lives.
The position of sheriff is nothing to experiment with. Sheriff Bowler has improved and initiated programs that improve the chances of inmates returning successfully to our community and being able to improve their lives. His community outreach program, from personal experience of a family member, has had an incredibly positive impact on the individuals in the program and the organization these individuals and the program assisted.
These programs matter, they are impactful and they make a difference. I wish there were more Tom Bowlers willing to serve our communities needs. He is a good man and has no personal agenda, he simply wants to improve the lives of people he touches and leave the House of Corrections better than he found it. He has been and is doing just that.
Thank you, Sheriff Bowler, for all that you do for all of us in Berkshire County.
Jonathan Hornbeck, Pittsfield