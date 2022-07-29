To the editor: More than half of my 22-year tenure with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office has been served under the leadership of Sheriff Thomas Bowler.
Over the last two decades, I have worked as a case manager from entry-level to supervisory positions. Recently, I was promoted to executive director of the new Second Street Second Chances initiative, which will offer wraparound, reentry services to formerly incarcerated, justice-involved individuals.
As a person of color, I have always felt supported and never felt that my skin color hindered my ability to advance under Sheriff Bowler. Recognizing a shared passion and love for the Berkshire community, the sheriff has helped me engage as a board member with several local agencies, including the Christian Center, Berkshire United Way and Hillcrest Educational Centers.
I have always considered Sheriff Bowler to be a “social worker with a badge.” His commitment to our community has always extended beyond the concrete walls, and his whole heart goes into every project he touches. Each Thanksgiving, he can be found at the Christian Center helping to serve meals to food-insecure families. At Christmastime, he helps facilitate “Toys for Tots,” collecting thousands of gifts to distribute to local, underprivileged youth, and he stops at city grocery stores to surprise strangers by paying for their groceries. He’s utilized the Aquaponics Lab at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction to help incarcerated individuals learn the skill of growing crops and then donates those products to local food pantries for distribution.
Acknowledging that much of this job is about meeting people where they’re at, Sheriff Bowler has also facilitated groups to canvas neighborhoods impacted by higher crime, and provides coffee, breakfast and outreach to those who are struggling with addiction, poverty and homelessness. He’s always the first to volunteer his fleet and assistance to helping Berkshire cities with cleanup and repairs, but never one to seek out photo-ops or notoriety.
Sheriff Bowler gives because of who he is as a person, and not because of his career. I, like many of my colleagues, am proud to work for the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and wholeheartedly endorse Sheriff Bowler for reelection. There is no doubt in my mind that his experience, integrity and longstanding commitment to our community are what the people of Berkshire County need and deserve. Please join me in voting for Sheriff Thomas Bowler on Sept. 6.
Jason Cuyler, Pittsfield