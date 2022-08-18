To the editor: I wanted to take the time to speak a bit about my experience as a pregnant and post-partum woman working at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
When I announced to my supervisors that I was pregnant, I was met with nothing but overwhelming support and congratulations. I spoke with them about my needs, including a private area for me to pump milk for my infant daughter.
The administration was quick to assist me with whatever was necessary. They went above and beyond for me and my family on more than one occasion. I was ensured an office to myself temporarily because of COVID concerns during pregnancy and privacy for when I was pumping milk for my daughter after she was born. I felt very seen and understood throughout the entire process and still do.
Being a working mother can be challenging at even the best of times, never mind during a pandemic. I am never made to feel like my family is a hindrance to my employment. In fact, I am constantly encouraged to take care of myself and my family first and foremost. I am currently pursuing my master's at the moment and am supported in the same way.
I have been able to grow as an individual and a professional in part due to the encouragement and support from my supervisors and coworkers ever since my internship here in 2013. I would also like to say that I am on our staff Wellness Committee and love that as employees we are encouraged to be a part of the solution and support each other.
It is great to have an administration that supports employees and their overall well-being. Sheriff Bowler has my vote.
Nancy Reis, Dalton