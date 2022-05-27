To the editor: This letters is regarding the recent massacre in Buffalo, N.Y.
My dad was a holocaust survivor. If he were still with us, he would equate these mass killings to the Holocaust, though on a smaller scale. The Buffalo shooter would have made a good Nazi officer. On television, his face held no emotion, only a cold, hard gaze.
This is a case of a person who desperately needed mental therapy and never received it. At 18 years of age, he channeled his mental issues onto decent, good citizens who were going about their daily lives at a supermarket.
The issue of gun control comes into play here. I know that the rules for buying a gun are different in every state. In all of America, it should be made more difficult for anyone to buy a gun until the age of 21, and an FID card should be made mandatory in every state. As my dad would have said, "What do you need that for?"
It is amazing and shocking at the damage that one person can do. One person can change the course of history, as Hitler did.
This incident is far from being a one-time situation. It is more a matter of imitation. A person with mental issues looks at the massacres of the past 20-plus years since Columbine and says to him or herself that he or she can do that also. For some reason, the shooter is almost always a male. It all comes down to the fact that men and women handles their issues differently, particularly the issues of anger, hate and racism.
Educating people to report their issues to a mental health counselor is one way to stem these incidents. Many do what is called stuffing your feelings, i.e., tucking the way you really feel away from other people. Then, when these people erupt with killing, other people are shocked. They never suspected the person of doing such a heinous thing.
Taking another person's life in a premeditated way is an awful situation. With a plethora of mental health services available to anyone, it is not necessary for the public to have to mourn the loss of decent American citizens.
Diane Ditman, Pittsfield