Letter: Short green light at Park Square needs a traffic tweak

To the editor: I would like to comment on the traffic light at Park Square in Pittsfield.
Going north on South Street at Park Square to North Street, the green light during the day is extremely short. When there is a line of cars waiting at the red light and it turns green, it seems that if three cars get through before it turns red again they’re lucky. Usually there is some pause before traffic moves, which makes it worse.
I have never seen such a short green light at a main busy thoroughfare. I know it’s a very busy intersection, but the intersection in Allendale is also very busy and gives traffic more time to get through each way.
I am not a traffic engineer, and I assume that the light was set up that way for a reason, but I would love to see it changed to give the South Street traffic more time.
John Kearns, Lenox