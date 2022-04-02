To the editor: It’s been interesting to read the reports in The Eagle covering various towns' approaches toward two separate issues: affordable housing and short-term rentals.
I submit that they are not the same issue, nor are short-term rentals the cause of lack of affordable housing.
Several years ago, there was a hearing held in Lenox in a sizeable hearing room by a committee of the Massachusetts Legislature. More than a dozen legislators from across the commonwealth sat at a long table. A large crowd attended. Many rose to speak. Operators of hotels, motels and licensed bed and breakfasts complained that their 26 percent vacancy rate resulted from homeowners renting their homes to summer workers and vacationers.
They complained of paying for inspections that the homeowner-renters don’t pay. There was no talk about younger or working-class attendees at performances, and museums, who can’t pay for high-priced rooms and meals.
Lately, objection to short-term rentals — not hotels, motels or licensed bed-and-breakfasts — is that “investors” buy up houses to be “Airbnbs” that would otherwise be sold or rented as “affordable” housing for full-time residents. Various Berkshire County towns are wrestling with bylaws to handle short-term rentals.
It’s troubling to note that one proposal for such a bylaw is to limit the number of days that a homeowner can host short-term renters. They exempt from such a bylaw short-term rentals for 30 days or more. Another is to forbid an owner of a one- to four-family house to sell it to a buyer who discloses intention to host short-term renters. None of these will help workers and retirees with limited income to move-in to habitable, affordable year-round homes.
The likely result will be to deprive the owner of a first-time home who needs to upgrade for a growing family at the best price they can get. Or, the owners of a house that has become too large for their “empty nest” may be deprived of the full market value of their biggest asset: their home.
Julia Kay-Grace, Becket