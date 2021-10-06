To the editor: I would like to take this opportunity to commend our local Berkshire media for their coverage of all things nonprofit.
Awareness is key to sustainability for nonprofits. Stories about our work breed interest, involvement and donations. Our community is well-served by more than 1,000 charitable organizations in the arts, education, environment, health care, housing, human rights, human services, philanthropy, religion, youth services and more. Covering this vibrant sector is a challenge.
Whether you get your news in print, online or on the radio, you’ll generally find stories of the good work being done to address the needs of our community. These stories are foundational to the nonprofit sector. So from all of us working at Berkshire nonprofits (13,000 at last count), thank you.
Liana Toscanini, Sandisfield
The writer is executive director Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires.