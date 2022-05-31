To the editor: At the Lenox annual town meeting on May 5, Lenox residents considered a bylaw to prohibit sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits in pet stores.
Residents voted to table the bylaw until a revised version addresses concerns raised by some attendees. Specifically, questions were raised about the language and whether it adequately defines puppy mills. We want to thank Rinaldo Del Gallo for bringing the proposed bylaw before the town. With support from the Lenox community, we hope to see this bylaw pass at the next opportunity. Thank you also to Lenox Memorial High student Alice Culver for her May 18 letter to the editor, which helped to clarify the issue of puppy mills.
The Humane Society of the United States releases an annual report listing some of the worst U.S. puppy breeding facilities in the country. Twelve of these “Horrible Hundred” puppy mills are just over the border in New York. Puppy mills land on this list for a number of reasons including evidence of sick dogs, filthy kennels and stacked wire cages with barely enough space for dogs to stand. While Massachusetts is not currently home to any puppy mills, there are pet stores across the commonwealth that sell puppies from these cruel and abusive facilities. Unless a law is in place to specifically ban the sale of puppy mill animals, there is nothing to stop these businesses from setting up shop in any of our towns.
Currently, 10 Massachusetts municipalities have these laws in place. Recent ordinances passed in Pittsfield and North Adams ensure that pet stores selling animals from mills cannot operate there. These local, grassroots efforts are crucial to ending the cruel practices associated with mills. Not only do they deter the sale of these animals in individual towns, but they send a strong message to our legislators. In Massachusetts, the bill aimed at ending sales of puppies, kittens and rabbits from mills will be reintroduced for the third time in the next session. The more these bylaws pass, the more likely we can get a state law. Please make sure your representatives know that you wish to see an end to puppy mills.
It is only through your help to pass these laws that we can make sure Massachusetts doesn’t support this industry.
Leslie Luppino, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of Berkshire Voters for Animals.