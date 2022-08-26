To the editor: On Sept. 6, or before with early voting or mail-in voting, I will vote for attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for Berkshire district attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas N. Bowler for reelection.
As creator and producer of "Solutions Rising" on Northern Berkshire Community Television, I hope voters will learn more about their extensive background and significant experience. Attorney Shugrue just taped two Solutions Rising programs with me, and Sheriff Bowler recently taped his fourth program. Integrity means everything in our elected officials, and both have demonstrated that quality and admirable community involvement and commitment in their lives.
Your vote matters, and Sept. 6 is the definitive election for both Berkshire district attorney and Berkshire County sheriff. I believe attorney Shugrue and Sheriff Bowler have earned your vote, and Berkshire County will be well served when they are elected.
Rachel I. Branch, North Adams