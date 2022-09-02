To the editor: Six year ago, I endorsed and worked for Judith Knight in the Berkshire district attorney race.
After looking at the 2018 candidates, I thought that Andrea Harrington did not have the experience needed for this job. I also was concerned that someone who had run for a different office previously was more political than judicial. I think the six years since have borne out my apprehensions. Harrington has been too political, and her office has been criticized by many in the judicial community.
I won’t go through the litany of criticism that has already been written in other letters. However, I am very familiar with a couple of the cases she has prosecuted and find her judgement on these cases to be flawed and overly political. People who run for office need more than merely calling themselves progressive. They have to demonstrate, through their actions, that they are enacting policies that walk the fine line between maintaining the safety of the general public and ensuring that everyone who enters the system is treated fairly.
That takes experience, and Tim Shugrue has that experience. He has been on both sides as a defense attorney and as a prosecutor. Years of experience prove his competence. His work as a founder of Berkshire County Kids' Place as well as his work with the Berkshire County ARC show his compassion.
I believe he will make an excellent district attorney, and I urge everyone to give Tim a vote.
Dan Bosley, North Adams