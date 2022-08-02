To the editor: I write in support of Timothy Shugrue, whose background and experience make him eminently suitable for the office of Berkshire District Attorney.
Attorney Shugrue has served as both a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer. His 26 years of successful courtroom experience are proof of his qualification for the office.
His opponent’s campaign has described Attorney Shugrue’s supporters as the “right wing.” I vehemently reject this characterization. The issue is of competent prosecution versus ineptitude.
Leave personal invective out of what should be respectful civil discourse in pursuit of justice and a safer community. The primary election on Sept. 6 will determine who is elected to the office of district attorney this year. Many of us will be voting by mail-in ballot this year, so whether you intend to vote in person or by mail, please cast your vote for Timothy Shugrue for district attorney.
Mary K. O’Brien, Lenox