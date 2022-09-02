To the editor: As we approach Sept. 6, I urge all voters to really consider their vote.
If you want a figurehead for district attorney, then vote for Andrea Harrington. If you want someone who can hit the ground running, vote for Timothy Shugrue.
The acid test for Harrington was so well-written in past op-eds and letters in The Berkshire Eagle by former employees from the DA’s Office who are now supporting her opponent. Let’s get back to real law and order and vote for Tim Shugrue.
George Diehl, Pittsfield