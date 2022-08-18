To the editor: I am a lawyer and progressive Democrat, and I support Tim Shugrue for district attorney — another progressive Democrat (pro-choice, anti-death penalty) with the experience and compassion to make a great DA.
Shugrue is well respected by our legal community, and he has far more criminal court experience than our present DA has — 36 years of it.
Why does experience count? Well, if you or a family member are a victim of crime, do you want the best lawyer around or one with little courtroom experience to prosecute the case?
Shugrue will try the tough cases himself. He can also mentor and advise assistant DAs. You cannot mentor and advise if you have little courtroom experience.
It also means Shugrue will make good judgments on cases, not simply impose “blanket” policies, which often cover up a lack of experience and lead to bad results.
For example, Harrington’s policy of dismissing drug arrests without requiring the suspect to get treatment is not responsible; they need treatment. Her statement that she will never contact Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on criminal defendants is also not responsible. The result: Anyone convicted of murder, serial rape or serial wife beating remains in our country, our county or maybe your neighborhood. Shugrue has said he will use his judgment and only call ICE in the most serious cases because he does not think any of us, including our immigrant population, wants such serious criminals in our community.
Shugrue will not fill up our jails with minorities. He is a progressive with years of representing minority defendants. Did you know he was instrumental is starting Berkshire County Kids' Place, where kids get the help they need from trained professionals?
Critically, Shugrue will not be reprimanded by the courts for his actions, as Harrington has been on more than one occasion, decreasing her effectiveness.
Shugrue knows reducing crime takes both experience and teamwork with law enforcement. It also takes a comprehensive crime management plan. Shugrue is up to the challenge, and he will not shy away from holding law enforcement accountable for their actions.
We need both aggressive law enforcement and progressive criminal justice reform. They are not mutually exclusive. Both are critical to the effective operation of the DA’s Office. Ask any good lawyer what he or she thinks. Let’s improve both the quality and effectiveness of our DA. Please vote for Tim Shugrue.
Sherwood Guernsey, Williamstown